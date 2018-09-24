Bihar Man Refused To Give Money To Robbers, Shot Dead: Police

The accusedtried to snatch the money Aman Kumar was carrying. (Representational)

An employee of a private finance company was shot dead by unidentified men in Bihar's Vaishali district today, police said.

The man who has been killed has been identified as Aman Kumar, 30, a resident of Bishunpurraj Khand of the district, the police said.

The incident occurred near Arri village when Kumar was going to a village to collect money or distribute loan amount.

The accused tried to snatch the money Aman Kumar was carrying. When he resisted, he was shot dead and they escaped with the money he was carrying, they said.

The body has been sent to Sadar hospital for postmortem, police added.