Bihar Man Refused To Give Money To Robbers, Shot Dead: Police

The man who has been killed has been identified as Aman Kumar, 30, a resident of Bishunpurraj Khand of the district, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: September 24, 2018 18:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bihar Man Refused To Give Money To Robbers, Shot Dead: Police

The accusedtried to snatch the money Aman Kumar was carrying. (Representational)

Hajipur: 

An employee of a private finance company was shot dead by unidentified men in Bihar's Vaishali district today, police said.

The man who has been killed has been identified as Aman Kumar, 30, a resident of Bishunpurraj Khand of the district, the police said.

The incident occurred near Arri village when Kumar was going to a village to collect money or distribute loan amount.

The accused tried to snatch the money Aman Kumar was carrying. When he resisted, he was shot dead and they escaped with the money he was carrying, they said.

The body has been sent to Sadar hospital for postmortem, police added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

man shot deadman shot dead in Biharman shhot dead in vaishali

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................