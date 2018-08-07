PM Modi To Inaugurate Investors' Summit In Dehradun In October

PM Modi will inaugurate an investors' summit which will open up new avenues for investments in state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an investors' summit in the first week of October in Dehradun to attract investments to the hill state.

In preparation for the summit, tentatively scheduled for October 4 or 5, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday launched the brand logo for it besides a website for the potential investors to register themselves to participate in it.

While launching the logo and the website at his official residence, Chief Minister Singh said the mega event would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister and open up new avenues for investments in Uttarakhand by national and international business houses.

The proposed date for the summit, to be held at Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium in Dehradun, is October 4 or 5, which, however, can be adjusted in view of the likely visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India on October 4, said officials engaged in preparation for the summit.

The investors, producers, manufacturers, policy makers and industrial organisations from around the world are likely to participate in the event titled "Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit 2018," the chief minister said, adding the investment in the state will provide employment to local youths in large numbers.

"It will also provide opportunities to the state-based entrepreneurs to tie up with the investors from outside the state and will benefit the both," he said.

Mr Rawat hoped the young entrepreneurs of the state would come forward to make the most of the summit to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

Claiming that his government is consistently working to build an investment-friendly environment in the state, Mr Rawat said Uttarakhand occupies the first place among the Himalayan states in the 'Ease of Doing Business' list.

"We have an effectively-working single window system. The law and order situation is also much better than other states. The availability of electricity has also increased and the power tariffs are the lowest among all the states in north India. The state has also sufficient availability of skilled manpower," he said.

The chief minister said Uttarakhand successfully held the the International Yoga Day earlier this year in Dehradun in "auspicious presence" of the Prime Minister, effectively spreading the message of Yoga from here across the country and the world.

Advertisement

The investors' summit too would similarly be held successfully in the presence of the Prime Minister, making the state as a preferred destination for investors before soon, he said, adding there would be opportunities for investments in 12 fields, selected as per the target.

Commissioner (Industries) Saujanya told reporters that a total of 12 sectors have been selected for investment. The selected sectors are those of food processing, horticulture, herbal and aromatic, tourism, wellness and Ayush, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, sericulture and natural fibre, IT, renewable energy, biotechnology and the film shooting.

Many mini-conclaves and road shows too would be organized ahead of the summit to attract investors, she said, adding that mini conclaves on tourism and wellness would be organised in Tehri on August 7, on tourism and film shooting in Bhimtal (Nainital) on August 10 and on food processing and automobiles in Rudrapur on August 11.

Similarly road shows would be organised in Bengaluru on August 22, in Hyderabad on August 23, in Ahmedabad on August 23, in Mumbai on August 29 and in New Delhi on August 30.

A round table talk with ambassadors of different countries will be held in New Delhi on August 30, she said.

The registrations for participating in the summit would start on the website www.destinationuttarakhand.in from August 15, she said.

The logo for the summit depicts the rising sun, symbolising the emerging opportunities and industrial development in Uttarakhand.

For more Dehradun news, please click here.