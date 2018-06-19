Pregnant Woman Among Three Killed As Bus Hits Ambulance In Madhya Pradesh The ambulance was carrying the woman to a government hospital in Kailaras town around 3 AM when the bus hit it

Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed when an ambulance in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a bus in Morena in the wee hours today.



The 'Janani Express' ambulance (a government service to ferry pregnant women) was carrying the woman to a government hospital in Kailaras town near here around 3 AM when the bus hit it, sub-divisional officer of police Sudhir Kushwaha said.



As a result the ambulance overturned, killing the woman and two other people, he added.



The deceased were identified as Suraksha Dhakad aged 22, her mother-in-law Gyaso Bai, 55, and the ambulance driver, Bunty Dhakad, 32.



The pregnant woman's husband and another relative were also injured in the accident. They were admitted to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment.



A search was on to nab the absconding bus driver, the police official added.



