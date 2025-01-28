Prank Goes Wrong, Gujarat Man Dies As Cousin Inserts High-Pressure Compressor Pipe In Anus

A prank gone wrong claimed a man's life in Gujarat allegedly after his cousin inserted a compressor pipe inside his anus. Prakash Vankar had come from Ahmedabad to visit his cousins Alpesh Vankar and Ghevabhai Weaver in Mehsana to spend the Republic Day together.

Prakash had gone to meet his cousins at the metal company where they worked. When the workers at the company were drying paint with an air compressor, Alpesh took it from them and inserted the rubber hose of the compressor pipe inside Prakash's anus.

This caused Prakash to start vomiting and he lost his senses as the high-pressure air filled his body. He was rushed to a local private hospital, from where he was taken to another hospital. He was then taken to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered against Alpesh Vankar, who insisted he intended it as a light-hearted prank, not to harm his cousin.

Ghevabhai Weaver, who has been working at the company for the last two months, told the cops that Alpesh knew the compressor pipe had high-pressure air but still went ahead with the prank.