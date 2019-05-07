Polling Officer Killed, 24 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In UP's Amethi

A polling officer was killed and 24 others, including security personnel, were injured after their vehicle overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

Cities | | Updated: May 07, 2019 13:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Polling Officer Killed, 24 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In UP's Amethi

The accident took place when they were on way to deposit EVM machines after polling yesterday. (FILE)


Amethi: 

A polling officer was killed and 24 others, including security personnel, were injured after their vehicle overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident took place when they were on way to deposit EVM machines after polling on Monday.

The dead has been identified as Om Prakash, 40, assistant district information officer SD Yadav said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AmethiCar accidentAmethi Lok Sabha seat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
RamadanRafaleNarendra ModiMayawati For PMH-1B VisaMamata BanerjeeSunny DeolElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesIPL FinalVideocon D2HAsthma DayGoogle I/ONote 7 ProRamadan Time Table

................................ Advertisement ................................