Polling Officer Killed, 24 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In UP's Amethi

The accident took place when they were on way to deposit EVM machines after polling yesterday. (FILE)

A polling officer was killed and 24 others, including security personnel, were injured after their vehicle overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident took place when they were on way to deposit EVM machines after polling on Monday.

The dead has been identified as Om Prakash, 40, assistant district information officer SD Yadav said.

