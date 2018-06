The constable was rushed to the SMS hospital where he was declared dead. (Representational)

A police head constable collapsed during a physical test for promotion to the rank of assistant sub-inspector and died at a hospital.Sushil Kumar cleared the written exam and appeared for a two-km run near Amber. He completed the run but collapsed soon after.Mr Kumar, who was posted with the crime branch in Jaipur, was rushed to the SMS hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.They said he apparently died of cardiac arrest.