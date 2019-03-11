Upset Over Poor Performance In Exams Class 12 Teen Commits Suicide: Cops

The Class 12 student died instantly after allegedly jumping from the under construction building near Income Tax office, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: March 11, 2019 21:50 IST
The Class 12 student was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. (Representational)


Sikar, Rajasthan: 

Upset over poor performance in exam, a Class 12 student of a private school in Rajasthan's Sikar allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping off from sixth floor of an under construction building, the police said.

The boy, a resident of Todi Nagar area, was apparently suffering from depression for not being able to score well in exams, officials at local police station said.

He died instantly after allegedly jumping from the under construction building near Income Tax office, the police said.

He was soon rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The matter is being investigated, officials said.

