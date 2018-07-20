Police Constable Run Over By Speeding Mini-Truck In Jharkhand

Police has confiscated the vehicle but the driver managed to escape (Representational)

A police constable was run over and killed by a speeding mini-truck in East Singhbhum district, a police officer said today.

Pramod Kumar Singh was run over by the mini-truck near the Jamshedpur block office under Parsudih police station late last night, the officer said.

He was rushed to Tata Main Hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Police has confiscated the vehicle but the driver managed to escape.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Anoop Birtharay said the driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled.