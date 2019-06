Punjab police have seized 1.60 kilograms and over Rs 8 lakh from two people in Jalandhar.

Punjab police on Monday arrested two people, including a woman from two different locations in Jalandhar and recovered 1.60 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

The police have also seized Rs 8,39,250 cash from them.

A case has been registered against them and investigation in the matter is underway.