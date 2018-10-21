43 Kg Charas Worth Rs. 8.60 Crore Seized In Bihar, One Arrested: Police

The arrested man and seized charas have been handed over to the NCB, Patna. (Representational)

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) today said the force has seized 43 kg charas worth Rs. 8.60 crore in international market and arrested one person from Bihar's East Champaran district.

Acting on a tip off, an SSB team searched a car in Ramgarhwa area and recovered the contraband, SSB's 47th battalion Commandant Priyavrat Sharma said.

The team also arrested one person, a resident of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, in this connection, the Commandant said adding that the charas was seized on Friday. The smuggler entered India from Nepal on October 19, the day of Dusshera, to take the drug to Kanpur from where it was supposed to be distributed in other towns and cities for sale, Mr Sharma said.

The arrested man and the seized charas have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Patna, he added.