Ex-Army Officer Arrested With 9 Kg Charas In Jammu's Nagrota

Police said the former Army man was trying to smuggle the charas outside Jammu and Kashmir. (FILE PHOTO)

An ex-Army officer was arrested in Jammu's Nagrota area on Sunday for carrying 9 kg of high-quality charas, police said.

Mohammad Ayoub Malik, a resident of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, was asked to stop his car at a check point, but he tried to speed away. After a brief chase, police arrested Malik along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Police said Malik was trying to smuggle the charas consignment outside Jammu and Kashmir.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further investigation has been taken up to arrest others involved in the illegal trade, police said.

In another case, police recovered 110 kg of poppy straws from a Punjab-bound truck during checking at Jakhani along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle Veer Singh of Punjab's Amritsar was arrested and a case under the NDPS was registered, they said.

With this, the police have seized 852 kg poppy straw in the district this month, officials said.