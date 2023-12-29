PM Modi To Inaugurate Ayodhya Airport, Launch New Trains On December 30

PM Modi will also inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore including Ayodhya Airport. In Ayodhya, the prime minister will also launch the new Amrit Bharat trains.

Here's Prime Minister Modi's itinerary:

Inauguration of Ayodhya Airport:

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport, a state-of-the-art facility developed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,450 crore.

The airport's terminal building, spanning 6500 sqm, mirrors the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir.

Sustainability features include insulated roofing, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a 5-star GRIHA rating.

Launch of Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat Trains:

PM Modi will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains, showcasing a new era in superfast passenger travel.

Amrit Bharat Express offers improved facilities with attractive designs, better amenities, and locos at both ends for enhanced acceleration.

Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station:

PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, Ayodhya Dham Junction, at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore.

It is a three-storey modern railway station equipped with lifts, escalators, food plazas, and IGBC-certified as a green station building.

Civic Infrastructure Development:

PM Modi will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened, and beautified roads in Ayodhya, enhancing accessibility to the Shri Ram Mandir.

Dedication to the nation of various projects strengthening civic infrastructure, including medical colleges, roads, and waste treatment plants.

Greenfield Township and Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme:

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a greenfield township in Ayodhya, a visionary project costing over Rs 2180 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, adding about Rs 300 crore to the ambitious development plans.

Conservation and Beautification Projects:

PM Modi will initiate projects focused on conserving and beautifying historical entrance gates, ghats, and tourist facilities in Ayodhya, which will strengthen the cultural and heritage aspects of Ayodhya.

Statewide Projects Dedication: