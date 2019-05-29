4-Year-Old Girl Killed By Pet Dog In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior: Police

According to the police, Om Prakash Jatav's daughter Roshni was playing outside her home yesterday evening when she was attacked allegedly by a neighbour's pet dog.

Cities | | Updated: May 29, 2019 16:41 IST
The girl was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. (FILE PHOTO)


Gwalior: 

A four-year-old was allegedly mauled by a pet dog in Gwalior's Murar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Om Prakash Jatav's daughter Roshni was playing outside her home yesterday evening when she was attacked allegedly by a neighbour's pet dog. 

The girl was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

"Based on the family's complaint, we have registered a case against the dog's owner Hiralal," said Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh Bhadoria at the Murar police station.

