'Peculiar Object' Suspected To Be A Meteorite Lands In Bihar's Madhubani

A celestial object, weighing more than 10 kg and having magnetic properties, landed in a village of this north Bihar district a couple of days ago, a senior official of Madhubani said this morning.

Madhubani District Magistrate, Shirsat Kapil Ashok said, "The object was found in Mahadeva village under Laukahi police station area on Monday evening."

"A group of farmers were working in the fields, when they heard an unusually loud thud. When they looked around to find the source of the sound, they spotted the object lying in a hole - about five feet deep - that was dug into the ground by the impact of the fall," the district magistrate said.

"Prime facie, it looks like a meteorite and weighs about 13 kg," he said.

"The villagers extracted the object with some effort and informed government officials who took it into their possession and it was, subsequently, placed in the custody of the district treasury," the district magistrate further said.

"We have written to the state's Principal Secretary, Science and Technology department, informing him about this peculiar object that looks like a piece of rock but its glitter is much more than that of an unpolished stone. Its magnetic pull makes it even more intriguing," he said.

"However, we need to wait till the department sends experts who can study the object and arrive at a definitive conclusion," Madhubani District Magistrate added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.