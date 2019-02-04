University In Gujarat Bans Petrol, Diesel Vehicles To Curb Pollution

The university has introduced 100 bicycles at the first stage with 4 stands all across the campus.

In its bid to make its campus pollution free and maintain the health of teachers and students, Parul University in Gujarat has banned petrol and diesel vehicles inside the campus, and introduced bicycle as the only means of transport.

For achieving its goal of greener and cleaner environment, the varsity has introduced 100 bicycles at the first stage with 4 stands all across the campus. The riders can rent a bicycle at a minimal cost for hours, days, weeks or months, as per their convenience.

The varsity has decided that once inside the campus, everyone including the teachers, students, and staff either have to paddle their way up to their departments or destination or have to travel by foot.

"Our campus is spread over 120 acres and the staff and students many times complain that it takes a lot of time traveling from one point to another inside the campus. We got the proposal from the hexi bikes and have introduced 100 bicycles at the initial stage," said Devenshu Patel, Chairman, Parul University.