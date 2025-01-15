Palghar Man, 25, Collapses While Coming Down From Hilltop Temple, Dies

A 25-year-old man died while coming down the steps of Mahalakshmi temple at Talasari in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Milan Dombre, a local resident, was returning after climbing 900 steps to the temple and having a `darshan' of the goddess on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed, his family members said.

He was rushed to the Kasa Rural Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

His family members suspected that he had a heart attack, but Dr Hemant Behere, a medical officer at the hospital, said the cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report becomes available.

The temple, a popular pilgrimage site, has heavy footfall on Tuesdays, Fridays and the weekend.

