Over 31,000 Women Went Missing In Madhya Pradesh In 3 Years: Data

Only 724 missing cases have been officially registered.

More than 31,000 women and girls went missing in Madhya Pradesh in the last three years, officials have said.

28,857 women and 2,944 girls have been reported missing between 2021 and 2024 n Madhya Pradesh, according to the official data.

These figures were disclosed in the state assembly in response to a question posed by Congress MLA and former Home Minister Bala Bachchan.

An average of 28 women and three girls go missing every day in Madhya Pradesh, according to the data. Despite this alarming number, only 724 missing cases have been officially registered.

In Ujjain, 676 women have gone missing over the past 34 months, yet not a single case has been registered.

The Sagar district has reported the highest number of missing girls, with 245 cases. In Indore, 2,384 women are missing, the highest number for any district in the state. In Indore, 479 women have been missing for over a month, but only 15 cases were registered.