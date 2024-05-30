Out To Buy Medicine, 2 Children Die Of Heatstroke In Gwalior, Claim Parents

The two children, a boy and a girl, were aged 12 and 14 years.

Two children died reportedly of heatstroke in Gwalior on Thursday. The two children, who were siblings, had gone to get medicines with their mother and grandmother in an autorickshaw.

The two children, a boy and a girl, were aged 12 and 14 years.

The children's father Rambabu Shakya said, "I was out for work. They left from home around 9-9.30 am to get medicines. When they returned, they fell ill and died. My mother and wife were with them. They died of heatstroke."

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr RK Rajoriya said the children were brought dead to the hospital. Dr Rajoriya said, "We had rushed our team there. The two children had gone out in an autorickshaw. They were returning with their mother and grandmother. While returning they felt discomfort. One of the children was already ill and had fever. The other one was healthy. They were taken to hospital but they were brought dead. The relatives did not have any postmortem done or inform police."

He further said that in Gwalior the temperature was very high and heatwave conditions were prevailing.

"Our district administration and Madhya Pradesh government have issued an advisory that people should not travel between 12 pm and 5 pm. If it is urgent then travel using an umbrella and cover the body. Stay hydrated. Drink a lot of water. Don't wear black clothes, wear light-coloured clothes. Don't eat food outside. Take liquid diet. We have issued an advisory to hospitals to treat patients suffering from heatstroke free of cost and we have created wards to treat patients," he added.

The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions prevailing over some parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The met office also predicted that the temperature is likely to be reduced gradually from May 31 in the state.

Meteorologist at IMD Bhopal, Parmendra Kumar told ANI, "Currently, the heatwave has had a great impact across Madhya Pradesh and the temperature is increasing in the state. There are chances of the heatwave in various regions in the state today. The effect of the heatwave is likely to reduce gradually after one or two days."

"Besides, there is a possibility of severe heatwave in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena and Niwari districts in the state. A red alert has been issued in these areas and the temperature here today will be around 46/47 degree celsius," the meteorologist said.

