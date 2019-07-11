Over 1,000 Arrested For Selling Unauthorized Drinking Water In Trains

It was part of the Railway Protection Force's "Operation Thirst".

As many as 1,371 people were arrested and over 69,294 bottles were seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under "Operation Thirst", an all India drive to crackdown the selling of unauthorised Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) in Delhi.

According to Railway Protection Force, the operation was launched in all major railway stations across the country to curb the menace of unauthorized Packaged Drinking Water inside railway stations.

"During the operation, which was carried out on 8 and 9 July, a total fine amount of Rs 6,80,855 has been realised from these offenders. Four pantry car managers involved in the selling of spurious mineral water was also arrested," an official statement said.

Stalls on platforms were also found selling of Packaged Drinking Water bottles of brands which are not authorized by the Indian Railways, it added.

