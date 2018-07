So far, six people have been rescued from the site.

One person died after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed here on Tuesday night.

So far, six people have been rescued from the site. The incident took place in Rasulbagh area, after which fire tenders were pressed into action to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the spot to assist in rescuing those trapped.

The rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.