On Video, Portion Of Roof Falls On Students At Maharashtra School; 3 Hurt

Three students were injured at a school in Maharashtra on Tuesday after a portion of the ceiling collapsed on them while they were attending a class.

The incident took place at a school in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, just an hour and a half away from Mumbai.

A video of the incident, tweeted by news agency ANI, shows the students in their classroom, listening intently to their teacher. Then, a chunk of plaster falls from the roof on some students in the class.

#WATCH: Three students were injured after a portion of cement plaster collapsed on them while they were attending class in Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal School, Maharashtra yesterday. pic.twitter.com/luXzWD4TAI - ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Startled by what happened, all the students jump up from their seats. A girl is seen holding head with both her hands as her classmates take her out to room. Others are seen brushing dust off their hair.

