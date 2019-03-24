Odisha Police Arrest Wrong Man After Warrant Falsely Names Him, Apologise

A probe found that the man was in no way involved in the criminal case. (Representational)

The Odisha police on Saturday apologised for arresting a wrong person in connection with a non-bailable warrant and sending him to court from where he was remanded to jail custody.

The police of Cuttack's Lalbag police station had arrested Chandan Maharana on March 12. A local court then sent him to jail custody.

Mr Maharana has been in jail for over 12 days now. His family members have demanded compensation for causing trauma and stringent action against the erring policemen.

A probe found that Mr Maharana was in no way involved in a criminal case from March 2013.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said Mr Maharana's arrest was a case of mistaken identity as his address matched with that of the name and address mentioned in the arrest warrant.

Mr Mohanty has assured Mr Maharana's family that he will be released from jail soonest with his dignity and prestige intact.

