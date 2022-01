Fourteen witnesses were examined in this case, Special Public Prosecutor said (Representational)

A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a five-year-old girl.

Phulbani Special POCSO Judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Prakash Chandra Kanhar, Special Public Prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

On July 17, 2018, Kanhar had lured the child to a secluded place near her house and raped her. Fourteen witnesses were examined in this case, Mr Behera added.