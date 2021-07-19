Odisha Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Chopping Migrant Workers Hands

The incident was reported widely by the media. (Representational)

A court in Odisha on Monday convicted a man and sentenced him to 10 years in jail after convicting him for chopping off the hands of two migrant workers in Kalahandi district eight years ago.

Parsuram Naik, the ninth accused in the case who was on the run, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and also fined Rs 15,000 by Dharamgarh Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bandana Kar.

Earlier in 2016, the court had convicted eight other accused persons and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

In December 2013, some 12 labourers of Nuaguda and Pipalguda villages in Jaipatna area were contracted to work in a brick factory in Raipur in neighboring Chhattisgarh.

However, instead they were moved to Hyderabad. Two of the labourers managed to escape. However, agents followed them and forcibly took them to the jungles of Bolangir district.

The agents kept them in their custody illegally and on December 15, chopped off their hands and left them in the jungle.

This incident was reported widely by the media and the National Human Rights Commission took up the issue.