Odisha Man Allegedly Raped Teenage Daughter For 5 Years, Arrested

The man 42, allegedly raped his daughter on multiple occasions, police said. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district today for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter for five years in, police said. He was arrested after the child's complaint.

The accused, who works as a labourer in Chennai, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. His daughter has been moved to a child care centre.

The accused had been sexually abusing the girl for the last five years, whenever he was home, police said. The girl first told her friends in school and one of them informed the Childline on phone.

"We have investigated the matter, informed the district child protection officer, the child welfare committee and the police," Sudhir Sabat, Childline director said.