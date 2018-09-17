Odisha Doctor, Servant Allegedy Kill Man, Chop Off Body Over Affair

An affair between the victim and a nurse working at the doctor's clinic could be reason for the crime

A senior doctor of sub-divisional hospital, Chhatrapur and one of his servants were arrested Monday on charge of killing a 45-year old man and chopping his body parts, police said.

Hrusikesh Tripathy, 55, surgery specialist and owner of a private clinic near New Bus-stand and his servant Bidhan Sethi, 35, were arrested for killing Bishnu Prasad Gouda of Bania village. Gouda was killed on August 19 at the doctor's clinic, they said.

Police said the doctor was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Earlier, police had arrested Ganga Behera, 50, another servant of the doctor in this murder case.

Police seized two blood stained surgery blades, three gloves, four empty saline bottles, Gouda's bike keys and a pair of shoes from his clinic.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that an affair between the victim and a nurse working at the doctor's private clinic could be reason for the crime.

"Doctor killed him (Gouda) in order to remove him permanently from the life of the nurse," said SP (Berhampur) Pinak Mishra.

The doctor had given an injection to Gouda and after some time, he lost consciousness. Gouda's body was cut into three pieces. The body parts were packed in the polythene bags which was dumped in a waste pit at Bada Gumula village, police said.

During the investigation, Behera showed the place where the doctor buried Gouda's body. The police exhumed the body parts on September 12.

"Though the doctor has confessed to the crime, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to know about the type of injection he had injected Gouda with," the SP said.