NRI Found Dead In Hotel Room Near Phagwara

Police say they do not suspect foul play but will look at all angles.

A 46-year-old Non Resident Indian (NRI) was found dead in a hotel room in Goraya near Phagwara in Punjab, police said today.



The man, identified as Surjit Singh was native of Uchapind village of Phagwara Block but lived in Italy.



Police said Mr Singh had checked into the hotel at 11 am and was found dead five hours later by the hotel staff.



Mr Singh had come to his native village a month ago to settle agricultural matters.





Goraya Station House Officer Parminder Singh said the body was sent to Civil hospital, Phillaur, for post-mortem. A case will be registered after recording statement of the family upon their arrival from Italy, police said.

The senior police officer said that no foul play was suspected but they were looking at all possible angles.



Police are also scanning CCTV footage.

