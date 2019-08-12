Neighbour Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl In Telangana: Police

The girl's family members lodged a complaint on Monday, the man was taken into custody (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by his neighbour in Vikarabad district in Telangana, the police said today.

The accused, aged around 20, had taken the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her on Friday, a police official said.

After the girl's family members lodged a complaint on Monday, police took into custody the man.

A case under IPC sections and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered, the police said.

