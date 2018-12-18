Nearly 400 People Affected By Suspected Fungal Infection In Bengal Villages

The state health department sent a medical team to four villages on Monday. (Representational)

Around 400 people of several villages of a block in Howrah district were affected by a skin disease suspected to have been caused by a fungus, officials said on Monday.

The state health department sent a medical team to four villages of Shyampur-i block during the day.

"The medical team was sent after we were informed that around 400 of people of the area were affected by some skin disease," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Bhabani Das said.

It appears that the infection was caused by a type of fungus, Ms Das said and assured the affected people not to panic.

She said the report of the team would be sent to the department concerned and the next course of action would be decided after examining it.

The four villages where the team visited are Malanchaberia, Kathilabar, Shibpur and Shyampur.

Health department sources said it is being examined how such a large number of people have got infected.