Chinese Man Develops Fungal Infection In Lungs After Sniffing His Dirty Socks Every Day

A man in China was diagnosed with a serious fungal lung infection reportedly caused by a rather unusual habit- regularly sniffing his dirty socks. The incident, which took place in Chongqing in southwestern China, was reported by Vice.

According to the reports, the man had been dealing with a persistent cough and sought medical attention after over-the-counter medication failed to help. A medical scan revealed signs of a severe lung infection, prompting doctors to perform a bronchoscopy to collect samples from his respiratory tract.

The tests confirmed he had aspergillosis, a lung disease caused by the Aspergillus fungus, which thrives in warm, damp environments. In an interview, the patient revealed he had a habit of smelling his socks after wearing them for extended periods. Doctors tested his socks and confirmed they carried the same fungal strain responsible for his illness.

Dr Luo Hu, deputy director at the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Southwest Hospital of the Army Medical University, said the man's socks had become an ideal breeding ground for fungus due to prolonged wear in a warm and humid environment.

"Wearing shoes for long periods creates a closed, moist space where fungi flourish. Inhaling such spores, especially if one's immunity is compromised, can lead to fungal infections like pneumonia," Dr Luo was quoted as saying.

Fortunately, the man responded well to antifungal treatment and was discharged from the hospital following his recovery.

This is not the first such case reported in China. In 2018, a man from Zhangzhou was also hospitalised with a fungal infection in his lungs after reportedly developing an "addiction" to smelling his used socks. At the time, doctors noted that sleep deprivation and weakened immunity may have worsened his condition.

Aspergillosis rarely affects healthy individuals but poses a significant risk to people with pre-existing lung conditions or weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include coughing, breathing difficulties, fatigue, weight loss, and, in severe cases, bleeding in the lungs or invasive infections that spread to organs such as the brain and heart.