7-Year-Old's Body Found In Uttar Pradesh With Hands, Legs, Tongue Cut Off

The body was found in a field in Adarsh Mandi police station area in Shamli (Representational)

The mutilated body of a seven-year-old boy was found in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Wednesday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar, Sameer was strangulated to death while his hands, legs and tongue were cut off by the unidentified attackers. The body was found in a field in Adarsh Mandi police station area in Shamli.

The minor was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday while he was playing outside his house, police said.

A case against unidentified people was registered and the boy's body was sent for postmortem, they added.

Four police teams were constructed to trace the culprits, police said further.