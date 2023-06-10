Mother, Son Killed In Scooty-Bike Collision In UP

The accident took place late Friday night near Alhaidadpur village. (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman and her son were killed and another person was injured in a head-on collision between a scooty and a motorcycle on the Nagina-Raipur road here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place late Friday night near Alhaidadpur village, Nagina Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Vashisht said.

Scooty-borne Pingla and her son Nikhil (15) were killed while motorcyclist Kuldeep was injured and has been admitted to hospital in critical condition, the SHO added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)