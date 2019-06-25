Mother Alleges Daughter Forcibly Converted To Christianity

On being questioned by police, the girl said she had changed her religion on her own.(Representational)

Alleging that her 22-year old daughter was forcibly converted to Christianity, a Hindu woman today petitioned the senior police officer seeking to restore her, police said.

The woman, a resident of nearby Arasur, approached the SP after the local police recently closed her complaint as her daughter during an inquiry told them she had embraced Christianity on her own volition.

According to the petitioner, she noticed her daughter, working in Tiruchirappalli, wearing a chain with a Cross when she had come home last week.

When asked about it, she had told her mother that she had converted to Christianity.

The mother then lodged a complaint in Sulur Police station. On being questioned by police officials, her daughter said she had changed her religion on her own.

Since she was a major, the police closed the complaint.

However, the woman's mother insisted that her daughter was forced to convert and sought the intervention of the SP to get her back.

