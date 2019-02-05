Morphed Images Of Women, Girls Of Same Village Posted Online: Police

The police registered the FIR on the basis a complaint by a family member of one of the victims. (FILE)

Police registered a case on Monday after a complaint that morphed pictures of some women and girls, all belonging to the same village in the district, were posted online, officials said Monday.

A senior officer said the district police chief's office has contacted Facebook seeking details of the persons who posted the morphed nude images on the social networking site.

The police registered the FIR on the basis a complaint by a family member of one of the victims. An investigation in the matter is underway.