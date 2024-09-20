Moradabad Mayor's Clarification After Viral Video At Blood Donation Camp

The mayor has clarified the doctors had found him unfit for donating blood.

A video of Moradabad Mayor Vinod Agarwal at a blood donation camp has gone viral. The video shows him posing for cameras while getting the drip, but leaving without donating blood at the event organised in the city in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The video has gone viral with several social media users criticising the 'photo session'. The mayor, however, has clarified the doctors had found him unfit for donating blood.

Mr Agarwal is seen resting on a bed at the blood donation camp and getting a drip as cameras rolled. He, however, gets up within seconds amid a burst of laughter, shows the 22-second video.

After the video went viral, the mayor said that the doctors did not find him eligible for donating blood after he informed them that he was a heart patient.

"During checkup, the doctor found that I was diabetic and have a stent in my heart. They asked me if I have any other health issue. After I told them I'm a heart patient, they said 'you cannot donate blood'," he said.

"The doctor said if I donate one bottle of blood, they will have to give me two bottles. This sparked the laughter," the mayor added.