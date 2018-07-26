Minor Girl Abducted, Raped By 2 Youths In UP's Shamli: Police

Family members found the girl in an unconscious state near a railway station.

A case was registered against the accused and police were looking for them (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in a village in Shamli district, police said today.

The accused are both neighbours of the minor girl. They allegedly abducted her in Balwa village under the Kotwali police station area yesterday, police said.

Citing a complaint filed by the girl's father, police said the accused took the minor to a forested area and raped her, and added that they beat her up when she tried to fight back.

Family members later found the girl in an unconscious state near a railway station, police said.

A case was registered against the accused and police were looking for them.

