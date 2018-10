The incident happened at the Pilibhit highway on Sunday. (Representational)

Two men allegedly injured a couple by throwing acid on them in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The accused were allegedly pursuing the woman for an "affair", superintendent of police Muniraj said.

The incident happened at the Pilibhit highway on Sunday when 42-year-old Jagdish and his wife were on their way home.

Mr Jagdish and his wife were rushed to the hospital, where the condition of both is stated to be stable.