Meghalaya Woman Gives Birth In Hospital Toilet, Baby Dies

A woman gave birth in the toilet of a civil hospital in Meghalaya's Ri-bhoi district on Saturday evening. The baby died minutes later at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

Monalisa Langi from Umden Diwon was first taken to Umden Primary Health Centre after experiencing labour pain early morning and was referred to the hospital. She was admitted around 4 am and provided initial medical care.

She complained of severe labour pain again in the evening and was given a pain relief pill, said her husband Richard Rympeit. But that's didn't help. She went into labour around 6 pm when she was in the toilet and delivered the baby.

The newborn did not survive.

Civil society members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) have accused the hospital administration of being negligent.

The state health department is yet to respond on this.