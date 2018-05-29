Encounter In Meerut, 2 Criminals With A Reward Of Rs 25,000 Gunned Down The criminals, who have a long criminal history, have been identified as Himanshu alias Narsi and Dheeraj.

Two criminals, with a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, were gunned down in a police encounter in Meerut's Kanker Khera on Monday. The criminals suffered bullet injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead.The encounter was led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the Special Task Force (STF).The criminals, who have a long criminal history, have been identified as Himanshu alias Narsi and Dheeraj. A dozen of cases were registered against them in the NCR region and the two were shooters of the infamous Yogesh Bhadaura gang.These two criminals were involved in the murder of newlywed Mehvish Parveen (known as Farhana to her family) on Meerut Highway. Six armed men, in two cars, had intercepted the marriage party on April 27 while it was on its way back. Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers and jewellery worth lakhs and a car was looted from them.