Mathura Gang Deflates Tyres To Loot Commuters On Yamuna Expressway: Police

Gang first deflates tyres and then decamps with valuables kept in the vehicles (Representational)

Two persons were robbed by a six-member gang in separate incidents on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Thursday.

The gang had placed sharp objects on the expressway in a bid to deflate the tyres of vehicles passing through it.

On Wednesday, Vikram Gupta and Prateek Shukla became the victims of the gang. When they stopped their vehicles after a flat tyre, the robbers decamped with the valuables and cash kept in the vehicles, the police said.

Four police teams are looking for the suspects, said senior police officer Shalabh Mathur.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Radhey Shyam Rai said Mr Gupta was robbed first and he lost Rs 8,000 cash, a wristwatch, two mobile phones. He was going to Agra from Delhi in his car.

Later, the same gang robbed Mr Shukla of Rs 13,000 cash and a mobile phone. Mr Shukla was on his way to Kanpur from Noida, the SP said.