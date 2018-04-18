Massive Fire In Shimla Village Leaves 50 Families Homeless The villagers fought the flames and stopped the fire from spreading to a cluster of about 150 houses. However, around 35 to 40 houses were completely gutted by the time the fire engines from Rohroo and Kotkhai arrived at the spot.

35 to 40 houses were completely gutted in a massive fire in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district Shimla: More than three dozen houses were completely destroyed in a fire which broke out past midnight in Khasani village in Rohroo sub-division of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, around 130 km from the state capital.



As many as 50 families were left homeless in the blaze, officials said today.



The fire spread fast and engulfed a large number of heavily timbered old houses with traditional wood carving. Villagers ran out of their homes in panic as the blaze swept.



The villagers fought the flames and stopped the fire from spreading to a cluster of about 150 houses. However, around 35 to 40 houses were completely gutted by the time the fire engines from Rohroo and Kotkhai arrived at the spot.



The fire brigades fought the flames for more than five hours.



Babu Ram Sharma, the sub-divisional magistrate of Rohroo said, "50 families rendered homeless by the fire have been provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000, temporary shelter, clothes and ration."



The cause of fire is yet to be found, he said adding that the old houses were made of wood and caught fire immediately.



The villagers said the fire was caused due to a short circuit and spread fast leaving no time to salvage the belongings which were reduced to ashes.



Amit Kashyap, the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, who reached the spot, said relief camps have been set up and a community kitchen has been started for victims and all possible assistance was being given.



He said revenue officers were assessing the loss.





