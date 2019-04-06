Massive Blaze In Bengal's Hooghly, Firefighting Operations On

A massive broke out at the Dalda factory maidan area of Hooghly district, about 50 km away from Kolkata, in the early hours on Saturday after a garbage dump was set ablaze.

Fire was spreading in the area and fire engines were at the spot, trying to control the blaze till the last reports came in, according to news agency ANI.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

(More details are awaited)

