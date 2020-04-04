Marriage Solemnised On Phone In Maharashtra Amid Lockdown

The man exchanged marriage vows via video call on Friday. (Representational image)

A marriage was solemnised on a video call, the unique method which was adopted due to coronavirus lockdown.

Mohammad Minhajudd, based in Aurangabad exchanged marriage vows with a woman based in Beed via video call on Friday.

The entire country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to which there is a limitation on the movement of people from one place to another and gatherings have been banned to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

The marriage halls are also closed during the lockdown period.

The bridegroom's father Mohammad Gayaz said that the marriage was fixed between the two persons six months ago when there was no fear about coronavirus. We got the elders of the family assembled at our home and conducted the marriage on phone.

Mufti Anis ur Rehman, the Qazi who performed the rituals for the marriage, said that both the families are happy as the marriage got conducted with the minimal cost incurred and the ceremony was a simple one.