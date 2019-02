On Sunday, Maoists had similarly torched 10 vehicles in Ramgarh district. (Representational)

Maoists on Monday torched five vehicles in Jharkhand's Giridih district, the police said.

At least 10 Maoists raided a stone mine in Manadohar village. They snatched the mobile phones from the employees, poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire, police sources said.

On Sunday, Maoists had similarly torched 10 vehicles in Ramgarh district.