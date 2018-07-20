Manipur University Protests Intensify, Internet Suspended For Five Days

The students have been demanding the Vice-Chancellor's resignation over multiple allegations

The Manipur Government ordered the suspension of all telecom services except voice calls for five days in the wake of escalating protest demanding the ouster of Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey. Last night there was an agitated confrontation between the student protestors and the police.

In the order letter, Manipur's special secretary (Home) KH, Raghumani Singh stated, "The social media has become a handy tool for rumour mongers and is being used to incite the general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the entire state of Manipur."

The students have been demanding the Vice-Chancellor's resignation over multiple allegations of administrative negligence and misuse of varsity funds. Chief Minister N Biren Singh yesterday said that if found guilty during investigation, the Vice-Chancellor will be ousted.

Tension prevails in the state capital Imphal after the statewide strike called by the Manipur University Students' Union demanding removal of Mr Pandey turned violent.

The students' union called for a 3-day long strike was held from July 17 to July 19. Even today, all schools and colleges are shut in the state.

Yesterday, a violent clash during the students' protest led the police to opt for blank fires to control the situation.



There were also reports of seven students of being injured during lathi charge by the police.