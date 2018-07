Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot to douse the fire (Representational)

Unidentified people set on fire the indoor stadium in the Manipur University campus, police said today.

The incident happened at the university campus at Canchipur at around 11.20 pm last night, they said.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

A large number of students had yesterday marched to the chief minister's office to demand removal of Manipur University vice-chancellor Professor Adya Prasad Pandey.