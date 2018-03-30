Man Tied To Tree, Beaten With Sticks In UP. He Just Wanted His Money Back The video, it seems, was filmed by one of the accomplices of the accused. It was posted on social media on Wednesday.

Share EMAIL PRINT In a video that has gone viral on social media, four men can be seen beating the young man Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: A group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district tied a young man to a tree and thrashed him with sticks and belts. All for asking for the money that he had lent them.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, four men can be seen beating the young man - tied to a tree with his own shirt - senseless. They punch him, kick him hard on his head, use belts and sticks as well.



The video, it seems, was filmed by one of the accomplices of the accused. It was posted on social media on Wednesday.



The police have arrested one of the accused and are on the lookout for the others.



"Main accused has been arrested, while four others in video who have been identified are absconding," a police officer told news agency ANI.



A case has been registered and further investigations are on, ANI reported.



With inputs from ANI



