Man Suspects Cop Was Behind Previous Arrests, Stones Him To Death

Share EMAIL PRINT The accused has been charged with murder and the police is searching for him (Representational Image) Nanded, Maharashtra: A 42-year-old man, facing criminal cases, allegedly killed a police official in a gruesome manner in Maharashtra's Nanded on Sunday, suspecting that the latter was responsible for his arrests in the past.



Earlier, four cases were registered against Thakur at various police stations.



According to the officer, Thakur, who was out on bail, was suspicious that Mr Shinde was responsible for his arrests in the past.



On Sunday morning Mr Shinde had gone to a laundry shop where Thakur confronted him after which the two had heated arguments. The arguments took a nasty turn, when Thakur picked up a stone lying nearby and hit constable Shinde's head multiple times, the officer said.



Shivaji Shinde was killed on the spot. A murder case was registered and efforts are on to catch the accused, the officer added.



