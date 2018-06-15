Man Suspected Live-In Partner Of Cheating, Slits Throat, Abandons Body In Ghaziabad

The accused bundled his live-in partner's body in a bag and kept it in the bathroom.(Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his live-in partner on the suspicion that she was cheating on him, police in Ghaziabad said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Shivam Birdi, a native of Ludhiana, was arrested from Labour Chowk Nehru garden of Khoda Municipality area.

The accused was working in a private firm in Noida for the last 10 months. Jyoti Verma, 22, also from Ludhiana, began staying with him eight months ago, the officer said.

On June 10, after the woman returned from a beauty parlour, where she was working, an then had an argument with Shivam Birdi.

During the argument, Shivam Birdi slit her throat with a knife in a fit of rage. He then bundled her body in a bag and concealed it in the bathroom. Two days later, the accused hired a car from a travelling agency to threw the body in a abandoned area, the police said.

As he was dragging the bag to the car, the neighbours gathered there due to stink emanating from it. They tried to detain Shivam Birdi, but he managed to escape, they said.

The accused was arrested from Labour Chowk today, the police said, adding, blood stained clothes, the knife allegedly used to kill Verma and some documents were seized from him.

Click here for more news stories on Ghaziabad



