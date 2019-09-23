Man Stabs Bus Conductor Over 10-Rupee Change In Maharashtra: Police

The police said that the man slashed the conductor's neck and chest. (Representational)

A bus conductor, who returned a 10-rupee coin instead of a note as change, was stabbed by an angry passenger in Navi Mumbai, the police said today.

Police said 34-year-old Tanmay Kavthekar was furious that the conductor rejected his request to give him change as a note and not a coin.

Senior Police Inspector Ajaykumar Landge said that the bus conductor is recuperating at a local hospital.

The incident took place on the Old Panvel highway today morning, when the man demanded a 10-rupee note instead of a coin as change. He got angry after the conductor refused to oblige and stabbed him in a fit of rage, the police said.

The man took out a knife from his pocket and slashed the conductor's neck and chest. He was then overpowered by fellow passengers and handed over to police.

The police said that the man has a criminal record and was earlier arrested for assaulting two bus conductors.

